Man wanted for kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Holmes County

(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend Wednesday morning in Holmes County off of Highway 17.

Sheriff Willie March says Charles Moore pulled a gun on his ex-girlfriend and her daughter in the Green Acres community, attempting to kidnap both. However, the daughter was able to escape.

According to March, Moore has a history of violence and has served time for aggravated assault.

Charles Moore
Charles Moore(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)

He is considered armed and dangerous. Here is the vehicle Moore was last seen driving.

Charles Moore vehicle
Charles Moore vehicle(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

If you have any information of Moore’s whereabouts, contact the Holmes County Sheriff Office at 662-834-1511.

