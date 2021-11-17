Jehovah’s Witnesses bring positive message to Jackson through worldwide campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is one of the thousands of communities around the world that will receive a positive message of hope this November. Jehovah’s Witnesses are embarking upon a special campaign that focuses attention on the Bible’s hope for a better world.

The goal of the campaign is to distribute a special edition of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series, “A Better World is Near.” More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine are expected to be distributed in some 230 languages to communities in 240 lands around the globe. In addition, the digital publication is available on various platforms in nearly 400 languages.

“People are longing to hear a positive message and this is the best news possible,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “A better world is not just a dream, it’s inevitable. In fact, it is the central theme of the entire Bible.”

The magazine addresses the age-old “doomsday” question “Is this world going to end?” with a comforting answer that may surprise many readers. While many religions have predicted the “end of the world,” the magazine says the Bible’s clear message is that the Earth is here forever and will never end! However, the magazine also explains that wickedness will soon be gone, quoting the Bible book of Psalms where it promises that the “lawless one” will be no more. (Psalm 37:10, Rotherham translation)

Jehovah's Witness, Robert Mason, Jackson, MS, shares in spreading a positive message from home (Jehovah's Witnesses)

Jackson, Mississippi resident Robert Mason personally saw the life-changing power of that hope. After being hit by a train and losing both of his legs when only in his 20s, he struggled to cope. “I didn’t want to deal with reality,” Mason recalls. “I was using drugs, in and out of jail.... I had been into trouble with everything.” That all changed when he started studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was able to get clean, and he was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2005. Now he spends much of his time sharing his hope with others. “I just love talking to people about the Bible,” he says. “Nothing is better than it!”

The Watchtower remains the most widely translated and circulated magazine in the world. The 2021 number two edition is available free online at jw.org, where anyone can also request a free printed copy by scrolling down on the homepage to “Request A Visit.”

Click here for a direct link to the online version of the magazine.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.