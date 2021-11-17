Jackson unveils new additions to ‘Icons’ art series

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City of Jackson unveiled the latest additions to their “Icons” art series, celebrating the famous faces familiar to Jackson.

The first mural was unveiled last May, with a mural facing the Two Museums.

That mural paid tribute to Eudora Welty, Medgar Evers, Thalia Mara and David Banner.

Now artist Reshonda Perryman is back with artwork for nine other Jackson icons.

They include: Margaret Walker Alexander, James Meredith, Dorothy Moore, Walter Payton, Angie Thomas, Hezekiah Watkins, Hal & Mal White and Richard Wright.

