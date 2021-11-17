Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson unveils new additions to ‘Icons’ art series

Some of the new artwork in Jackson.
Some of the new artwork in Jackson.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City of Jackson unveiled the latest additions to their “Icons” art series, celebrating the famous faces familiar to Jackson.

The first mural was unveiled last May, with a mural facing the Two Museums.

That mural paid tribute to Eudora Welty, Medgar Evers, Thalia Mara and David Banner.

Now artist Reshonda Perryman is back with artwork for nine other Jackson icons.

They include: Margaret Walker Alexander, James Meredith, Dorothy Moore, Walter Payton, Angie Thomas, Hezekiah Watkins, Hal & Mal White and Richard Wright.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 sentenced for trafficking guns in Madison Co.
Jamie Scott (right) recently passed away from complications related to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
‘My sister was a fighter’ | Jamie Scott dies of complications stemming from COVID-19
Mississippi woman accused of hitting boyfriend with her car
Mississippi woman accused of hitting boyfriend with her car
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution

Latest News

Beware of scammers renting homes that are for sale
Beware of scammers renting homes that are for sale
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox first person executed in Mississippi since 2012
Beware of scammers renting homes that are for sale
Beware of scammers renting homes that are for sale
Jackson unveils latest in 'Icons' art series