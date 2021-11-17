Jackson County skeletal remains found in 2016 identified

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County family has now found closure after skeletal remains found in Jackson County were identified.

Aaron McGraw has been identified as the person found in 2016 after he was reported missing in May of the previous year.

The skeletal remains were originally discovered in a wooded area near East Street in Moss Point near the Escatawpa River on Oct. 25, 2016.

The remains were collected by the State Crime Lab. With the help of a private donor, samples were provided to Othram, Inc., in Woodland, Texas, who identified a possible relative in Michigan.

Former investigator Matthew Hoggatt, who assists the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department with cold case investigations, contacted the relative and arranged the collection of mouth swabs for a DNA comparison. After the DNA testing, Otham confirmed the relative as a biological sibling.

McGraw, born in 1961, had a history of sleeping in the woods and of mental illness. Authorities do not suspect foul play in his death.

