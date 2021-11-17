‘He is Memphis’: City leaders, entertainment industry react to death of rapper Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard. Suspect information has not been given.

Makeda’s closed for the day.

Several Memphis community leaders offered condolences along with people in the entertainment industry.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland sends his thoughts and prayer to Young Dolph’s family and tweeted that his death is another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings.

The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) November 17, 2021

Shelby County Schools superintendent, Dr. Joris Ray, referred to the rapper as a proud Hamiltonian and a generous supporter of the school district. Young Dolph was a

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Adolph “@YoungDolph” Thornton Jr. A proud Hamiltonian and a generous supporter of @SCSK12Unified, the life of this young father tragically ended with gun violence. Let us continue to SOUND THE ALARM and appeal for PEACE in our city! pic.twitter.com/nzqIftdePC — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) November 17, 2021

Shelby County Commissioner reflected on the first time she met Young Dolph, saying, “He is Memphis.”

The first time I met Dolph, this woman was trying to give him her brother’s mixtape at a meeting with Min. Farrakhan. The number of ways he declined had me rolling and he was so Memphis with it. He was so Memphis. He was Memphis. He is Memphis. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) November 17, 2021

Lord please cover the entire @YoungDolph family, friends and loved 1z. We thank u in advance Lord in Jesus name Amen. pic.twitter.com/36fpPFlV6J — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) November 17, 2021

R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 17, 2021

Rest easy Young Dolph, you always tried to make your community stronger and have a lift up when you could to people who needed one. Much respect and love from the 901. ♥️ — Kelly English (@kelly_english) November 17, 2021

Sending love to the family ,friends, & fans of @YoungDolph

Rest in power young Brother. I pray your children and family are covered and lifted up by the almighty.

🙏🏾🌹 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) November 17, 2021

I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph 🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 17, 2021

God bless Dolph 🕊 Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 17, 2021

we losing too many black men to poor health, racism, jail, etc. already. we gotta find a way to heal and not add to that with our own violence. prayers for young dolph family and friends. RIP — omen (@omen) November 17, 2021

