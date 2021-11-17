First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Wednesday; brisk, scattered showers Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Our transition day – featuring a balmy breeze from the southwest, moisture filtering into the area and more clouds manifesting with the moisture. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70s again amid a mix of clouds and sun. Rain chances will tend to hold off until after sunset as our next front approaches from the west.

A mix of sun and clouds expected for your Wednesday across central and southwest Mississippi. Warm, balmy breezes will kick up temperatures well into the 70s this afternoon; an isolated shower can't be ruled out amid the southerly flow. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/316jiq0jkg — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) November 17, 2021

THURSDAY: With our front on final approach, expect a general scattering of showers and a few storms through the start of the day. Expect temperatures to hit their maximum early – as the front sweeps south – brisk northerly breezes will push the temperatures down into the 50s by the afternoon hours as the rain clears out. Skies will gradually clear out Thursday evening and night as we fall well into the 30s by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the front, we’ll trend cooler Friday with highs near 60; lows in the 30s late week. Another rebound in temperatures to ‘near-normal’ ahead of another rain maker due in late Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will ease back into the chilly 50s and 60s Tuesday before another quick ramp-up into the middle to upper 60s leading into an unsettled pattern that will bring rain through parts of Thanksgiving holiday.

