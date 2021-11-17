Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ex-Hinds Co. mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing mail

(KEYC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Byram woman faces up to five years in prison over undelivered mail.

Jeanetta Williams, 38, pleaded guilty to embezzling mail.

Williams was a rural carrier assistant who delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds County, according to court documents.

An investigation was launched after complaints of people not getting their mail along her route.

In 2019, Postal Service agents discovered opened mail in her possession that was never delivered.

Williams will be sentenced on March 1, 2022. She faces a maximum of five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

