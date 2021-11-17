EPA reverses Trump-era decision to allow Yazoo Pumps

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - The Trump-era approval of the Yazoo Pumps has been overturned.

Wednesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency restored the Clean Water Act veto of the project, which would have prevented backwater flooding in the Mississippi Delta.

EPA handed down its decision in a 33-page letter. While shutting down the plan, the agency says it is “concerned about the serious impacts from flooding on people and the economy of the Lower Mississippi Delta (and that it) stands ready to work with the corps and other stakeholders in the region to find a path forward that addresses flooding concerns in an environmentally protective manner.”

The corps is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which drew up the controversial project.

The decision nullifies the EPA’s decision to allow the pumps in the final days of the Trump presidency and is being lauded by environmental groups, like Earthjustice, the Audubon Society, and the Mississippi Sierra Club.

“EPA’s decision is a powerful affirmation that science and law, not politics, ultimately prevail,” said Stu Gillespie Earthjustice attorney. “EAP’s decision upholds bedrock environmental laws and restores crucial safeguards for some of the nation’s richest wetlands.”

The pumps were designed to keep backwater levels stable during flood events, keeping it off of thousands of acres of farmland where, in recent years, millions of dollars in crops have been lost.

The project was opposed by environmental groups because of the impact it would have had on Delta wetlands.

According to a copy of the EPA’s decision, the plan would have led to the construction of a 14,000-cubic-feet-per-second pumping station in the deer creek area.

The pumps would be designed to pull water out of the wetlands and pump it into the Yazoo River, which would then carry it to the Mississippi River. The devices would turn on once the water in those areas reached a certain height.

Construction would have impacted 193.52 acres of wetlands, while the operation of the plant would impact 38,774 acres, the EPA states.

Andrew Whitehurst, with Health Gulf, said pulling water out of the backwater area would ultimately change the characteristics of the wetlands.

“Dry them out, in other words, to different degrees to where they would be less suitable and change from wetlands to other kinds of plant communities,” he said.

The plans were approved with much fanfare in January, with EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, Gov. Tate Reeves, and other state and federal officials announcing the project had been given the green light.

In February, Earthjustice threatened a lawsuit on behalf of several environmental groups, citing the impact the pumps would have on pondberries, an endangered plant species found in the area.

Louie Miller, state director of the Mississippi Chapter of the Sierra Club, says that the pumps were designed to benefit agribusiness, not communities and that 83 percent of the area flooded during the 2019 Yazoo backwater flood would still have been underwater.

“The pumps are not designed to protect communities from flooding but benefit agribusiness,” he said. “Federal focus needs to be getting money on the ground to the people who need it the most.”

The EPA initially vetoed the pumps in 2008 under then-President George W. Bush. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers drew up a second plan to get around that veto. The plan was approved in January under President Donald Trump.

While environmental leaders applaud the decision, others are blasting the EPA for stopping the effort.

“This is an absolutely terrible day for the people who live in the Mississippi Delta and an even sadder day for the country when an agency like the EPA refuses to do the right thing for the people,” said Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. “I also give credit where credit is due. Congressman Bennie Thompson destroyed this project, taking one position in his district but working against it in Washington.”

Hyde-Smith didn’t say how Thompson killed the project.

Thompson has come out in support of the pumps, saying in a Feb. 2020 news release that “this project is of critical importance for the second Congressional district of Mississippi.”

The news release went on to cite the 2019 floods, which led to over 500,000 acres of land being submerged for months. His office also said that $377 million in damages had occurred in the Yazoo area between 2008 and 2018 because of backwater flooding.

This month, E&E Daily reported that Thompson had “requested EPA investigate the agency’s handling” of the project and the Trump administration’s decision to reverse the 2008 veto.

E&E goes on to state that Thompson was concerned that the EPA “disregarded staff warnings about how the project could affect the Mississippi Delta.”

The concerns were similar to those brought up by Earthjustice in February when they alleged that the corps did not consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife to ensure that revamped version of the project would not “jeopardize the federally listed pondberry.”

Hyde-Smith also blasts the EPA, saying that the people of the Lower Delta “do not need empty platitudes from the EPA on a ‘path forward’ and environmental justice.”

“We also do not need our own working against a project that will ultimately project lives and the environment from repeated catastrophic flooding.”

We have reached out to Rep. Thompson’s office and Gov. Tate Reeves and are awaiting comment.

