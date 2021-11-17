Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MDOC officials to speak on impending execution of David Cox

By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections are slated to speak at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the execution of David Cox.

Cox is expected to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here to watch the press conference.

Meanwhile, more than 4,600 people have signed a petition asking Gov. Tate Reeves to halt the planned execution of David Cox.

Cox, who was convicted in 2010 of killing his estranged wife and kidnapping his two children, is slated to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. at Parchman.

The decision to move forward with his execution was granted by the Mississippi Supreme Court in October after Cox asked the court to dismiss all his appeals.

According to a petition found on the Action Network’s website, the decision “amounts to state-sponsored suicide.”

The petition is sponsored by Death Penalty Action, a group dedicated to abolishing the death penalty. Around 1:25 p.m., 4,634 signatures had been collected, about 1,800 short of the group’s goal of 6,400.

The group goes on to state that the petition isn’t about Cox, but about the people, and whether a felon can force the state to punish him.

“In what other circumstance in Mississippi does a prisoner dictate his punishment?” they ask.

The execution would be the first in the state since 2012.

