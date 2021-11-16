WLBT’s things to know 11/16/21: Governor’s executive budget, church cancels medical debt, and infrastructure bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Governor’s executive budget

Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his budget priorities Monday. It’s not a requirement for the legislature to follow that recommendation. There’s more money available to budget with between the excess revenues and federal money coming in. But the Governor first removed money from agency budgets in his recommendation. “We started with a 1% cut for every state agency,” explained Governor Tate Reeves. “We added that money from there and places like corrections where we knew that we needed it.” For more on the recommendations and to read the full document, click HERE.

2. Church cancels medical debt

One Jackson church is canceling the medical debt for the poor and uninsured. The Word Center’s debt cancellation initiative has assisted men, women and children in need across the state. In fact, in just four months the church cleared more than $1.4 million dollars of debt for Mississippians. “I believe God’s love should reach everyone. So, giving is the essential focus of Christianity.” Four months ago, Pastor Richardson and his congregation began the medical debt forgiveness initiative. Nearly 1,000 people of different races and religious backgrounds across the state have been helped thanks to The Word Center. “We have paid off $1.44 million in debt. People have been calling and reaching out just to say thank you because it was an unexpected gift right before the holidays.”

3. Infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people. But prospects are tougher for further bipartisanship ahead of the 2022 midterm elections as Biden pivots back to more difficult negotiations over his broader $1.85 trillion social spending package. The president hopes to use the infrastructure law to build back his popularity, which has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake the public health and economic risks from COVID-19. “My message to the American people is this: America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better,” he said.

