These JPS schools are going virtual Tuesday due to ‘water challenges’

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several JPS schools will be going virtual Tuesday, November 16, due to low or no water pressure in the Jackson-area.

The entire city is currently under a boil water notice, said City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams. The only exceptions are for citizens on the well-water systems.

These schools will not meet in-person Tuesday but will be all-virtual:

·         Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road

·         Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street

·         Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive

·         Oak Forest Elementary, 1831 Smallwood Drive

·         Shirley Elementary, 330 Judy Street

·         Van Winkle Elementary, 1655 Whiting Road

·         Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive

·         Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

·         Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard

·         Wingfield High, 1985 Scanlon Drive

After-school programs at these schools will also be canceled for Tuesday.

Instructional teams will teach from home and custodial staff will report to their respective schools.

JPS’s child nutrition team will prepare meals to-go for parents or guardians to pick up at their student’s school sites from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

