Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Northern Kentucky couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

Mary Ruth and Joe Kunkel got married on Nov. 17, 1951. On Wednesday, they will celebrate their...
Mary Ruth and Joe Kunkel got married on Nov. 17, 1951. On Wednesday, they will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky couple is celebrating a big milestone this week - their 70th wedding anniversary.

Mary Ruth and Joe Kunkel got married on Nov. 17, 1951.

Now, nearly seven decades later, they continue married life on nearly the same property they first met all those years ago.

“She met me and talked to me everything right here,” says Joe Kunkel.

Mary Ruth’s sister introduced them because she was in school with Joe. It didn’t take long for the two love birds to decide to spend the rest of their lives together.

So, what was it that cause Joe to fall over heels for Mary Ruth?

“Everything I mean really,” he answered.

Joe has worked on the family farm all of his life, even after his time in the Army.

Joe was drafted into the Army where he spent his time in Hawaii before the aloha state was even a state. He came back home to continue working on the farm and raising their family together with Mary Ruth.

Their 11 kids, including nine sons and two daughters, gave them 100 grandkids and countless great-grandkids.

When asked what their secret is, they say their faith, family, and friends have helped make this life plentiful.

“God blessed us with this much time together, so we’re very, very thankful to him [God],” says Mary Ruth.

Mary Ruth says she and Joe are not special, but statistics show they are.

According to the US Census Bureau, less than 1% of married couples make it to 70 years.

Their a once in a lifetime love has survived the test of time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Scott (right) recently passed away from complications related to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
‘My sister was a fighter’ | Jamie Scott dies of complications stemming from COVID-19
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
7 sentenced for trafficking guns in Madison Co.
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Jackson under a precautionary boil water notice
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

Warren Co. School District employees offered $1,000 to get vaccinated
Warren Co. School District employees offered $1,000 to get vaccinated
As the country exits the pandemic, what will Thanksgiving look like this year?
Warren Co. School District employees offered $1,000 to get vaccinated
Warren Co. School District employees offered $1,000 to get vaccinated
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
As the country exits the pandemic, what will Thanksgiving look like this year?
As the country exits the pandemic, what will Thanksgiving look like this year?