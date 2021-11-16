Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Monday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another warm day today after a chilly weekend.  Highs will reach the upper 70s again tomorrow and Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies.  Overnight lows will be in the 50s.  A weak cold front will approach the area later this week.  This will trigger showers Thursday, but no severe weather is expected.  We are still way below normal on rainfall and have some catching up to do.  Unfortunately, there isn’t much rain in the forecast at this time, except Thursday and Sunday into Monday.  Friday and this weekend will give us partly sunny skies and cooler weather, with another chance for rain Sunday.  Highs will be in the 60s with lows near 40.  Average high this time of year is 67 and the average low is 43.  Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and Tuesday.  Sunrise is 6:31am and the sunset is 5pm.  The tropics remain quiet and hurricane season ends in roughly two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

