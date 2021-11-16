Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mississippi woman accused of hitting boyfriend with her car

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Police in Mississippi made an arrest Monday after a woman allegedly struck her boyfriend with her car.

The Louisville Police Department said the incident happened at Twin Pine Apartments. That’s where they found Apryl Miller’s vehicle damaged along with extensive damage to the apartment building she lives in.

Following the investigation and reports from witnesses, the evidence led to Miller’s arrest. 

Police say Jakevious Whitfield is the victim and boyfriend in this case. Miller is charged with domestic aggravated assault and felony malicious mischief.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

