Man answers call for school bus drivers: ‘Everybody’s happy you’re here’

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - With bus driver shortages across the north country, a lot of districts would love to find a few new bus drivers. General Brown Central School District found Randy VanTassle. Why did he decide to take on the job? We went with him for a ride Tuesday to find out.

VanTassel hops onto a quiet bus every morning. When the clock strikes 7:54, he’s off to pick up his first group of kids.

He spends his mornings and afternoons traveling the roads he knows all too well.

“As a young adult, we drove all over these roads. I went to school with many of their grandparents, some of their parents, but mostly grandparents,” he said.

Randy is General Brown’s newest bus driver. He came on board just a few weeks ago.

“They’re relying on you to do a safe job for them. It was daunting at first,” he said.

General Brown and other districts across the north country have been experiencing bus driver shortages since the school year began. And Randy admits this new role took some convincing from his wife and friends.

“Never, ever imagined being a bus driver. My wife asked me about it a few times, I blew it off. I’m busy enough. Other friends have said you should try it, you should do it,” he said.

He came to help the community and stayed for the kids.

“When they get off the bus on Fridays and say they’re going to miss you for the weekend, they don’t know me, but they’re still going to miss me? It makes you feel good,” he said.

Randy says he’s just a small piece of a much larger puzzle. His coworkers who came before him have been working overtime just to get kids to school. Still, they do it with smiles across their faces.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. You walk in the door and everybody’s happy you’re here,” said VanTassel.

While this addition won’t end the shortage, it certainly will help with the workload.

“I’ll probably be here until I retire,” he said.

