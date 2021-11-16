Jackson to receive $20M grant to rebuild Medgar Evers Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is getting a hefty $20 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation to help rebuild Medgar Evers Boulevard.

“These dollars can assist the city in addressing their infrastructure needs,” Congressman Bennie Thompson said. “I look towards acquiring additional funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”

The money is coming from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE Discretionary Grant program.

This project will reconstruct a 1.5-mile section of the former highway into a multimodal, complete street from Medgar Evers Boulevard to the Woodrow Wilson Avenue/Five Points area on the south to Coleman Avenue and Ridgeway Street on the north.

It includes drive lanes, sidewalks, transit stops and amenities, a landscaped median, street trees, energy-efficient streetlights, new water, and sanitary lines, and sustainability drainage improvements.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.