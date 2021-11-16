Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson to receive $20M grant to rebuild Medgar Evers Boulevard

Jackson to receive $20M grant to rebuild Medgar Evers Boulevard
Jackson to receive $20M grant to rebuild Medgar Evers Boulevard(WLBT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is getting a hefty $20 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation to help rebuild Medgar Evers Boulevard.

“These dollars can assist the city in addressing their infrastructure needs,” Congressman Bennie Thompson said. “I look towards acquiring additional funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”

The money is coming from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE Discretionary Grant program.

This project will reconstruct a 1.5-mile section of the former highway into a multimodal, complete street from Medgar Evers Boulevard to the Woodrow Wilson Avenue/Five Points area on the south to Coleman Avenue and Ridgeway Street on the north.

It includes drive lanes, sidewalks, transit stops and amenities, a landscaped median, street trees, energy-efficient streetlights, new water, and sanitary lines, and sustainability drainage improvements.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Scott (right) recently passed away from complications related to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
‘My sister was a fighter’ | Jamie Scott dies of complications stemming from COVID-19
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Jackson under a precautionary boil water notice
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation
These JPS schools are going virtual Tuesday due to ‘water challenges’
7 sentenced for trafficking guns in Madison Co.

Latest News

(L-R) Bella Maner, 16, Sarah Rose Govero, 16
Teen girls use savings to write, illustrate, copyright children’s books
Rain Chances Return Late Wednesday into Thursday Along Another Cold Front
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm ahead of rain chances late Wednesday, Thursday
City leaders to give update on Jackson’s latest water crisis
7 sentenced for trafficking guns in Madison Co.