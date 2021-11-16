Former youth pastor in Metter charged with sexual exploitation, sexual battery

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says a former youth pastor has been arrested on sexual exploitation charges.

The GBI says 22-year-old Steve Macallin Thomas, of Garfield, Ga., turned himself in Monday night.

Thomas is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of sexual battery.

They say the investigation was started at the request of the Candler County Sheriff’s Office, and that the victims identified so far were children under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents.

The GBI says Thomas is a former youth pastor at the Restoration Worship Center in Metter.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information should contact the GBI.

