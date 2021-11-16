Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Former youth pastor in Metter charged with sexual exploitation, sexual battery

Steve Macallin Thomas
Steve Macallin Thomas(Candler County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says a former youth pastor has been arrested on sexual exploitation charges.

The GBI says 22-year-old Steve Macallin Thomas, of Garfield, Ga., turned himself in Monday night.

Thomas is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of sexual battery.

They say the investigation was started at the request of the Candler County Sheriff’s Office, and that the victims identified so far were children under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents.

The GBI says Thomas is a former youth pastor at the Restoration Worship Center in Metter.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information should contact the GBI.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Scott (right) recently passed away from complications related to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
‘My sister was a fighter’ | Jamie Scott dies of complications stemming from COVID-19
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Jackson under a precautionary boil water notice
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation
These JPS schools are going virtual Tuesday due to ‘water challenges’
7 sentenced for trafficking guns in Madison Co.

Latest News

Warren Co. School District employees offered $1,000 to get vaccinated
Warren Co. School District employees offered $1,000 to get vaccinated
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 6p
Scott Crawford and attorney Andrew Bizer pose for a self portrait outside the U.S. Federal...
Hinds County given 5 years to bring courthouse into ADA compliance
WLBT at 5p (November 16, 2021)
WLBT at 5p (November 16, 2021)