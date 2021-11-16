Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm ahead of rain chances late Wednesday, Thursday

Rain Chances Return Late Wednesday into Thursday Along Another Cold Front(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUESDAY: A milder start to the day will get a warm end to the afternoon. A few patches of fog could develop by early morning, but mostly to partly sunny skies will help highs rocket toward the middle to upper 70s through the afternoon hours amid a breezy southerly flow. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s by the start of Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Our transition day – featuring a balmy breeze from the southwest, moisture filtering into the area and more clouds manifesting with the moisture. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70s again amid a mix of clouds and sun. Rain chances will tend to hold off until after sunset as our next front approaches from the west.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A wet start for some Thursday as another cold front slices through the area. Similar to recent fronts, while rain is possible, coverage and amounts will generally be limited. Behind the front, we’ll trend cooler Friday with highs near 60; lows in the 30s late week. Another rebound in temperatures to ‘near-normal’ ahead of another rain maker due in late Sunday into Monday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

