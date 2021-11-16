Entire City of Jackson under a precautionary boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The entire City of Jackson is now under a precautionary boil water notice. This according to Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams.

The only exception is for citizens on the well-water systems.

Williams said an issue happened at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant this weekend which caused the pressure to lower.

The issue has been fixed at the plant, but the water pressure is still low.

He says the city will be under a boil water notice until pressure is above 65 PSI and two consecutive days of safe testing.

Some residence have called WLBT, saying they have no water at all.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.