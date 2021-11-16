Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Entire City of Jackson under a precautionary boil water notice

Jackson, Mississippi's seal
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The entire City of Jackson is now under a precautionary boil water notice. This according to Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams.

The only exception is for citizens on the well-water systems.

Williams said an issue happened at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant this weekend which caused the pressure to lower.

The issue has been fixed at the plant, but the water pressure is still low.

He says the city will be under a boil water notice until pressure is above 65 PSI and two consecutive days of safe testing.

Some residence have called WLBT, saying they have no water at all.

JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation
These JPS schools are going virtual Tuesday due to ‘water challenges’
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off during an...
Woman accused of biting off ‘large portion’ of La. officer’s ear
EPA Admin visits Jackson
