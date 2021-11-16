Eight companies charged with violating Miss. No-Call Law

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight companies are being charged with violations of Mississippi’s No Call Law, according to the Public Service Commission.

A joint investigation by the commission and Office of the Attorney General found these companies have allegedly called hundreds of people whose numbers are listed on Mississippi’s Do Not Call Registry.

“The Commission works closely with Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office every day to ensure these illegal telemarketers know not to take advantage of Mississippians,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “Our efforts are ongoing, but as always, we need help from consumers who can help us catch these illegal callers.”

Notices of alleged violations have been filed against:

• AM Protection, Inc

• Straight Marketing

• Student Loan Financial Assistance, LLC

• Thrio/ Crisp Marketing, LLC

• Transparent BPO, LLC

• Vacation Tour and Travel

• Weibaio, GMEI, DTCC

• Zealous Services

For information on how to report a telemarketer call, visit the PSC’s website HERE.

