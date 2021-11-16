Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Eight companies charged with violating Miss. No-Call Law

New FCC regulations may have led to a reduction in robocalls, which fell from 87.6 million in Arizona in June to 84.2 million in July. But analysts say phone companies can, and should, do more to cut the number of spam calls.(Cronkite News)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight companies are being charged with violations of Mississippi’s No Call Law, according to the Public Service Commission.

A joint investigation by the commission and Office of the Attorney General found these companies have allegedly called hundreds of people whose numbers are listed on Mississippi’s Do Not Call Registry.

“The Commission works closely with Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office every day to ensure these illegal telemarketers know not to take advantage of Mississippians,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “Our efforts are ongoing, but as always, we need help from consumers who can help us catch these illegal callers.”

Notices of alleged violations have been filed against:

• AM Protection, Inc

• Straight Marketing

• Student Loan Financial Assistance, LLC

• Thrio/ Crisp Marketing, LLC

• Transparent BPO, LLC

• Vacation Tour and Travel

• Weibaio, GMEI, DTCC

• Zealous Services

For information on how to report a telemarketer call, visit the PSC’s website HERE.

Man arrested after allegedly planning 'mass murder' at his Mississippi church
