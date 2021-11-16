Connect. Shop. Support Local.
City leaders to give update on Jackson’s latest water crisis

(WCAX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders are expected to give an update on the city’s latest water crisis at a press conference Tuesday.

The news comes less than a day after a precautionary boil water notice was issued for residents and businesses on the city’s surface water system.

City Engineer Charles Williams said the notice was issued after the city learned they had used a bad batch of chemicals to treat water at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

The briefing is expected to begin at 3 p.m.

