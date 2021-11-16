Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 14-year-old boy abducted in New York believed to be in serious danger

James Fernandez Reyes is missing, reportedly abducted in Rochester, New York, Monday afternoon.
James Fernandez Reyes is missing, reportedly abducted in Rochester, New York, Monday afternoon.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teenager kidnapped in Rochester, New York, New York State Police said.

James Fernandez Reyes was taken at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in circumstances that may indicate he’s in danger of serious harm or death, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.

The 14-year-old boy is listed as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

James was reportedly abducted by four or five men wearing masks, who left in a gold, midsized SUV with New York state license plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Rochester Police at (585)428-1107 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Jamie Scott (right) recently passed away from complications related to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
‘My sister was a fighter’ | Jamie Scott dies of complications stemming from COVID-19
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Jackson under a precautionary boil water notice
A 2007 Pontiac Grand Am driven by James Jordan, 31, of Brookhaven, Miss., traveled north on...
One dead after fatal crash in Lincoln Co.
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation
These JPS schools are going virtual Tuesday due to ‘water challenges’

Latest News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Macy's unveils new giant character balloons for the 95th...
PHOTOS: Macy’s unveils new balloons for Thanksgiving Day parade
President Joe Biden signs the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" during an event on the...
WLBT’s things to know 11/16/21: Governor’s executive budget, church cancels medical debt, and infrastructure bill
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
Biden to push infrastructure deal at ‘broken-down’ bridge in NH
Rain Chances Return Late Wednesday into Thursday Along Another Cold Front
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm ahead of rain chances late Wednesday, Thursday