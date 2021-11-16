Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic

The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the...
The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the recommendation of the health department and Pfizer.(KWTX)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (Gray News) – Nearly 100 elementary school students in Maryland were given an incorrect dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine during a clinic held at the school.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, 98 children at South Lakes Elementary received doses that were diluted more than recommended.

The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the recommendation of the health department and Pfizer.

“We are confident that this is an isolated situation, and staff have already received additional training on reconstituting and administering pediatric doses,” said Dr. James Bridgers, acting county health officer.

According to DHHS, Montgomery County leads all Maryland jurisdictions in the number of pediatric doses administered of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Jamie Scott (right) recently passed away from complications related to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
‘My sister was a fighter’ | Jamie Scott dies of complications stemming from COVID-19
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Jackson under a precautionary boil water notice
A 2007 Pontiac Grand Am driven by James Jordan, 31, of Brookhaven, Miss., traveled north on...
One dead after fatal crash in Lincoln Co.
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation
These JPS schools are going virtual Tuesday due to ‘water challenges’

Latest News

In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
RAW: Kyle Rittenhouse picks his jurors via raffle ball
Jaclyn Bernstein of New York stands in confetti after the Times Square New Year's Eve ball...
Times Square is back open on New Year’s Eve — with proof of vaccination
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation
These JPS schools are going virtual Tuesday due to ‘water challenges’
FILE - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other...
Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill