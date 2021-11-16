7 sentenced for trafficking guns in Madison Co.

CAMDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven men were sentenced to prison for their involvement in trafficking guns in Madison County, District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Tuesday.

The group of men ransacked a deep camp in Camden in October 2019, Bramlett said. They stole six ATVs, two trailers, at least 30 guns, a gun safe, various trail cameras and hunting gear.

Security cameras captured the men entering the camp the day before.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to track down 14 of the missing guns. One was found in the possession of a minor in Jackson and another was for sale in Nevada.

Officers found the ATVs and one trailer near a home of one of the suspects.

Bramlett says there are at least 16 of the guns still on the black market.

The following men were sentenced:

Trevon Carmichael , 22 - Found guilty at trial of Trafficking in Stolen Firearms, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary of a Dwelling, and Grand Larceny (sentenced to 25 years to serve)

Genoris Williamson , 21 - Found guilty at trial of Trafficking in Stolen Firearms, Burglary of a Dwelling, and Burglary of a Shed (sentenced to 48 years to serve)

Latavious Leach , 21 - Pled guilty to trafficking in stolen firearms, accessory after the fact to burglary of a dwelling, , and grand larceny (sentenced to 40 years to serve)

Kendravious Jobe , 20 - Pled guilty to trafficking in stolen firearms, accessory after the fact to burglary of a dwelling, , and grand larceny (sentenced to 40 years to serve)

Lakeith Smith , 20 - Pled guilty to trafficking in stolen firearms, accessory after the fact to burglary of a dwelling, , and grand larceny (sentenced to 25 years to serve)

Laregious Carter , 22 - Pled guilty to trafficking in stolen firearms, accessory after the fact to burglary of a dwelling, , and grand larceny (sentenced to 25 years to serve)

Quintavious Davis, 21 - Pled guilty to trafficking in stolen firearms, burglary of a dwelling, , and grand larceny (sentencing to be at a later date)

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.