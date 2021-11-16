Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

7 sentenced for trafficking guns in Madison Co.

(Source: Gray News)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven men were sentenced to prison for their involvement in trafficking guns in Madison County, District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Tuesday.

The group of men ransacked a deep camp in Camden in October 2019, Bramlett said. They stole six ATVs, two trailers, at least 30 guns, a gun safe, various trail cameras and hunting gear.

Security cameras captured the men entering the camp the day before.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to track down 14 of the missing guns. One was found in the possession of a minor in Jackson and another was for sale in Nevada.

Officers found the ATVs and one trailer near a home of one of the suspects.

Bramlett says there are at least 16 of the guns still on the black market.

The following men were sentenced:

  • Trevon Carmichael, 22 - Found guilty at trial of Trafficking in Stolen Firearms, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary of a Dwelling, and Grand Larceny (sentenced to 25 years to serve)
  • Genoris Williamson, 21 - Found guilty at trial of Trafficking in Stolen Firearms, Burglary of a Dwelling, and Burglary of a Shed (sentenced to 48 years to serve)
  • Latavious Leach, 21 - Pled guilty to trafficking in stolen firearms, accessory after the fact to burglary of a dwelling, , and grand larceny (sentenced to 40 years to serve)
  • Kendravious Jobe, 20 - Pled guilty to trafficking in stolen firearms, accessory after the fact to burglary of a dwelling, , and grand larceny (sentenced to 40 years to serve)
  • Lakeith Smith, 20 - Pled guilty to trafficking in stolen firearms, accessory after the fact to burglary of a dwelling, , and grand larceny (sentenced to 25 years to serve)
  • Laregious Carter, 22 - Pled guilty to trafficking in stolen firearms, accessory after the fact to burglary of a dwelling, , and grand larceny (sentenced to 25 years to serve)
  • Quintavious Davis, 21 - Pled guilty to trafficking in stolen firearms, burglary of a dwelling, , and grand larceny (sentencing to be at a later date)
Caption

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Scott (right) recently passed away from complications related to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
‘My sister was a fighter’ | Jamie Scott dies of complications stemming from COVID-19
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Jackson under a precautionary boil water notice
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation
These JPS schools are going virtual Tuesday due to ‘water challenges’
A 2007 Pontiac Grand Am driven by James Jordan, 31, of Brookhaven, Miss., traveled north on...
One dead after fatal crash in Lincoln Co.

Latest News

7 sentenced for trafficking guns in Madison Co.
Rain Chances Return Late Wednesday into Thursday Along Another Cold Front
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm ahead of rain chances late Wednesday, Thursday
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 445 new cases reported Tues.
Lindsey Kirk looks at childhood photographs of herself and her late mother Kim Kirk Cox,...
‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution