Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

FILE - The Yazoo City Federal Corrections Complex in Yazoo City, Miss., is shown Feb. 9, 2007....
FILE - The Yazoo City Federal Corrections Complex in Yazoo City, Miss., is shown Feb. 9, 2007. At the federal prison in Yazoo City, Mississippi, the official tasked with investigating staff misconduct has been the subject of numerous complaints and has been arrested multiple times. But the Bureau of Prisons has not removed him from the position and did not suspend him after his arrests, which is a standard practice when Justice Department employees are arrested for criminal offenses. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that more than 100 federal Bureau of Prisons employees have been arrested, convicted or sentenced in criminal cases since the start of 2019.

They’ve been accused of crimes from smuggling drugs and weapons to stealing prison property, sexually assaulting inmates and murder.

The AP found the agency has turned a blind eye to employees accused of misconduct, and in some cases has failed to suspend officers who themselves had been arrested for crimes.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has said his deputy meets regularly with Bureau of Prisons officials to address issues plaguing the agency.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
Deion Sanders out of hospital after complications with surgery
The family of 10-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor says she was harassed by fellow students for...
Family says Black girl, 10, who died by suicide was bullied
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
A man asked a Tupelo woman to stay in her bathroom while he sprayed for bugs. Then he stole from her.
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2019 photo, scorpions wander in a tank after being captured in Lost...
Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions that sting more than 500

Latest News

Warmer Air Remains Through Mid-Week: Rain Chances Return Thursday Along With The Return Of The...
First Alert Forecast: sunny, seasonably warm ahead of late week rain chances
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, more...
Graphic anti-abortion banner flies over Jackson on Monday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sunny, seasonably warm early week; rain returns Thursday
Red kettle season kicks off Monday
Red Kettle season kicks off Monday