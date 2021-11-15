Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Woman accused of biting off ‘large portion’ of La. officer’s ear

Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off during an...
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off during an altercation at a bar in Houma, Louisiana.(HPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman wanted for biting a large portion of an officer’s ear completely off.

According to the Houma Police Department, several women were fighting in the parking lot of Joni B’s Bar just after midnight Friday.

During the altercation, Michelle Smith, 36, allegedly bit an officer, tearing “a large portion of the right ear completely off,” police said. She fled the scene before she could be arrested.

The officer is recovering.

A warrant has been issued for Smith on one count of second-degree battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 985-873-6371 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
Deion Sanders out of hospital after complications with surgery
The family of 10-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor says she was harassed by fellow students for...
Family says Black girl, 10, who died by suicide was bullied
A man asked a Tupelo woman to stay in her bathroom while he sprayed for bugs. Then he stole from her.
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2019 photo, scorpions wander in a tank after being captured in Lost...
Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions that sting more than 500

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Democrat Beto O’Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill during a White House ceremony...
Biden signs $1T infrastructure bill with bipartisan audience
March of Dimes
Racial disparities highlighted in March of Dimes maternal and infant health report
March of Dimes
Racial disparities highlighted in March of Dimes maternal and infant health report