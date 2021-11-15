WLBT’s things to know 11/15/21: Lack of sworn officers, anti-abortion banner, and Rittenhouse jury set to deliberate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.
A Jackson City Councilman is frustrated over the lack of sworn officers in the streets to help fight crime.Ward 1 Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote expressed his concerns Sunday after hearing from a trusted source that two veteran detectives resigned just last week. “I’m still very frustrated by the level of sworn officers we have,” Foote said. “The last number I heard was 290, and we really ought to be at about 350 or more.” ‘Jackson Police Department Hiring’ signs have been scattered around town for months now in hopes of bringing in more recruits and experienced officers.
Created Equal will be flying massive airplane tow banners depicting humans killed by abortion over Jackson on Monday as part of a national tour to end abortion. The billboards will travel to multiple states ending in Washington, DC on December 1 (the date of the Supreme Court oral arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case). The banner will display a 15-week aborted child juxtaposed to the words “OVERTURN ABORTION.”
3. Rittenhouse jury set to deliberate
Attorneys were set to make closing arguments Monday at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial in the shootings of three men during street unrest in Wisconsin, the last word before a jury begins deliberating in a case that underscored Americans’ bitter divisions on issues of guns, protests and policing. Rittenhouse, 18, of Antioch, Illinois, faces charges ranging from intentional homicide — punishable by life in prison — to an underage weapons charge that could mean a few months in jail if convicted. Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, traveled the few miles from his home across the state border to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, as the city was in the throes of damaging protests that followed a white police officer’s shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, after a call to a domestic disturbance.
