WLBT’s things to know 11/15/21: Lack of sworn officers, anti-abortion banner, and Rittenhouse jury set to deliberate

1. Lack of sworn officers

A Jackson City Councilman is frustrated over the lack of sworn officers in the streets to help fight crime.Ward 1 Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote expressed his concerns Sunday after hearing from a trusted source that two veteran detectives resigned just last week. “I’m still very frustrated by the level of sworn officers we have,” Foote said. “The last number I heard was 290, and we really ought to be at about 350 or more.” ‘Jackson Police Department Hiring’ signs have been scattered around town for months now in hopes of bringing in more recruits and experienced officers.

2. Anti-abortion banner

FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, more commonly known as "The Pink House," is shrouded with a black tarp so that its clients may enter in privacy in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi attorney general’s office is expected to file briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to outline the state’s arguments in a case that could upend nearly 50 years of court rulings on abortion rights nationwide. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Created Equal will be flying massive airplane tow banners depicting humans killed by abortion over Jackson on Monday as part of a national tour to end abortion. The billboards will travel to multiple states ending in Washington, DC on December 1 (the date of the Supreme Court oral arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case). The banner will display a 15-week aborted child juxtaposed to the words “OVERTURN ABORTION.”

3. Rittenhouse jury set to deliberate

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, appears for a motion hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)

Attorneys were set to make closing arguments Monday at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial in the shootings of three men during street unrest in Wisconsin, the last word before a jury begins deliberating in a case that underscored Americans’ bitter divisions on issues of guns, protests and policing. Rittenhouse, 18, of Antioch, Illinois, faces charges ranging from intentional homicide — punishable by life in prison — to an underage weapons charge that could mean a few months in jail if convicted. Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, traveled the few miles from his home across the state border to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, as the city was in the throes of damaging protests that followed a white police officer’s shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, after a call to a domestic disturbance.

