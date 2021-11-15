Connect. Shop. Support Local.
One dead after fatal crash in Lincoln Co.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, November 12, 2021, at approximately 10:50 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 583 in Lincoln County.

A 2007 Pontiac Grand Am driven by James Jordan, 31, of Brookhaven, Miss., traveled north on Highway 583 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree.

Jordan received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

