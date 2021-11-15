Mississippi elections: What to know before voting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT encourages all Mississippians to exercise their right to vote.

Before heading to the polls, there are a few things you need to know to make the process as smooth as possible.

How do I register?

There is a simple form to fill out and mail to your local Circuit Clerk’s Office. Click here to download that form. Otherwise, you can register in person at your local Circuit Clerk’s Office, Municipal Clerk’s Office, or at a Public Service Agency. If you’re unsure if you’re registered to vote, you can click here to check.

Where do I vote?

The Secretary of State’s office has a handy polling locator on their website. Click here to enter your address and see where your location is.

What do I need to bring?

There are a number of acceptable IDs that can be used to vote, including:

A driver’s license A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi A United States passport A government employee ID card A firearms license A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college A United States military ID A tribal photo ID Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government A Mississippi Voter Identification Card

If you do not have any of these forms of ID, a free Mississippi Voter Identification Card will be provided at no cost to the voter at any Circuit Clerk’s Office in Mississippi.

Where is my local Circuit Clerk’s Office?

Each county has their own location. Click here to see a list of every office in Mississippi.

I moved. How can I update my address?

If you’re already registered to vote in Mississippi, you can click here to update your registration to a new county.

How can I vote absentee?

The Secretary of State maps out the process to do so. Click here to read more.

