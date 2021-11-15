Men use hammers to smash into Byram jewelry store, steal $20,000 in products

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men are wanted after using hammers to break into a Byram jewelry store over the weekend.

According to police, the burglars shattered the front glass door of Platinum Jewelers around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

After entering the business, they then used the hammers to smash the glass display cases, taking off with more than $20,000 worth of jewelry.

Authorities say the damage to the store was “extensive.”

The Byram Police Department is asking for help identifying the thieves. If you have any information regarding the heist, call the Detective Bureau at 601-372-7747 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.