Jackson City Councilman frustrated by lack of police officers after two veteran detectives resign

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson City Councilman is frustrated over the lack of sworn officers in the streets to help fight crime.

Ward 1 Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote expressed his concerns Sunday after hearing from a trusted source that two veteran detectives resigned just last week.

“I’m still very frustrated by the level of sworn officers we have,” Foote said. “The last number I heard was 290, and we really ought to be at about 350 or more.”

‘Jackson Police Department Hiring’ signs have been scattered around town for months now in hopes of bringing in more recruits and experienced officers.

While there’s a major need for both within JPD, Councilman Foote feels the department needs trained officers more so than they do rookies, especially as they investigate more than 120 murders from this year alone.

“We’re way short on detectives. That’s a very, very big issue because we need detectives to follow up on all the crimes that are being committed,” he said.

Back in September, JPD started training a fresh group of recruits. Next week will mark the end of that class’ two-month training period, but Councilman Foote said relying on police academies alone is problematic because it takes time for graduates to become detectives.

“You have to be on the force at least two years before you can become a detective, so we need to focus on maintaining the officers we’ve got,” he said. “But also we’ve got to find replacements. If detectives are leaving, we need to replace those with people who have the expertise and institutional knowledge to be detectives right off the bat.”

He said doing so is easier said than done, but that doesn’t mean the city shouldn’t try.

“We can go out and find other officers who have the experience and expertise from police jurisdictions in surrounding communities or other places across Mississippi and entice them to come to Jackson,” Foote said.

WLBT reached out to JPD to confirm those detectives’ resignations last week and to see how many rookies are expected to graduate this coming week but never heard back.

