‘I’m hopeful’: Lumumba eager to repair crumbling infrastructure with new bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Lumumba is ready to see Jackson’s portion of funds from President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Biden is signing the historic bill into law Monday.

The historic legislation is expected to go to each state to repair roads, bridges, water systems, broadband, ports, electric vehicles, and the power grid.

Monday, Lumumba tweeted in part, “I’m hopeful that Jackson & other cities will begin to feel relief from the broken systems we’ve inherited. This effort to #BuildBackBetter is imperative to the dignity of our residents.”

Today marks a critical moment as President @JoeBiden signs the bipartisan infrastructure bill. I’m hopeful that Jackson & other cities will begin to feel relief from the broken systems we’ve inherited. This effort to #BuildBackBetter is imperative to the dignity of our residents. — Chokwe Antar Lumumba (@ChokweALumumba) November 15, 2021

The city says 90% of Jackson roads are in poor shape.

And because of decades of neglect, the city says it must first repair its water system, which would cost over a billion dollars.

There’s no word yet on how much money each city or the entire state will receive, but the White House announced Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor, would coordinate the implementation of the infrastructure spending.

And while critics wonder if the bill will in fact be transformative, Biden insists its impact will be felt.

“It’s hard, but we can still come together to get something big done for the American people,” Biden said. “It will create millions of new jobs. It will grow the economy.

Historians, economists and engineers welcome Biden’s efforts, but they stressed that $1 trillion was not nearly enough to overcome the government’s failure for decades to maintain and upgrade the country’s infrastructure.

