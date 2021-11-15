Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Graphic anti-abortion banner flies over Jackson on Monday

FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, more...
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, more commonly known as "The Pink House," is shrouded with a black tarp so that its clients may enter in privacy in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi attorney general’s office is expected to file briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to outline the state’s arguments in a case that could upend nearly 50 years of court rulings on abortion rights nationwide. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Created Equal will be flying massive airplane tow banners depicting humans killed by abortion over Jackson on Monday as part of a national tour to end abortion.

The billboards will travel to multiple states ending in Washington, DC on December 1 (the date of the Supreme Court oral arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case).

The banner will display a 15-week aborted child juxtaposed to the words “OVERTURN ABORTION.”

Mark Harrington, President of Created Equal said, “We need to overturn abortion not just overturn Roe v. Wade. That process begins by educating Americans on what abortion does to a baby. Visual depictions are indispensable to making the injustice of abortion real to citizens.”

