Graphic anti-abortion banner flies over Jackson on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Created Equal will be flying massive airplane tow banners depicting humans killed by abortion over Jackson on Monday as part of a national tour to end abortion.

The billboards will travel to multiple states ending in Washington, DC on December 1 (the date of the Supreme Court oral arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case).

The banner will display a 15-week aborted child juxtaposed to the words “OVERTURN ABORTION.”

Mark Harrington, President of Created Equal said, “We need to overturn abortion not just overturn Roe v. Wade. That process begins by educating Americans on what abortion does to a baby. Visual depictions are indispensable to making the injustice of abortion real to citizens.”

