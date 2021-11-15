Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Gov. Tate Reeves helps Salvation Army kick off Red Kettle season

(KAIT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Red Kettle season for the Salvation Army kicked off on Monday. It’s one of the organizations largest fundraisers of the year.

Governor Tate Reeves was on hand at Bass Pro Shop in Pearl to help jump-start the event.

The governor praised the Salvation Army for always being in place when Mississippians need help the most, especially the holiday season.

The Red Kettles will soon show up at store fronts all over the metro area as a reminder to Mississippians that it is better to give than receive.

You can also donate online by going to www.jacksonkettle.org.

