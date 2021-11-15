First Alert Forecast: sunny, seasonably warm ahead of late week rain chances

MONDAY: High pressure remains a major player in the forecast to kick off the new work and school week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect sunshine to push temperatures from the humble beginning in the 30s and 40s to afternoon highs in the 70s. We’ll stay clear tonight – but as winds turn more southerly, temperatures will run warmer, generally, in the 50s.

TUESDAY: A milder start to the day will get a warm end to the afternoon. With a full complement of sunshine, highs will rocket toward the middle to upper 70s through the afternoon hours. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s by the start of Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue slip farther away through Wednesday – opening the door to a new front approaching from the west. Expect winds to pick up a bit ahead of the system as clouds will also begin to filter in. Highs Wednesday will still top out in the middle to upper 70s; rain chances pick up late Wednesday night into Thursday. Similar to recent fronts, while rain is possible, coverage and amounts will generally be limited. Behind the front, we’ll trend cooler – briefly with highs in the lower to middle 60s; lows in the 30s late week. Another rebound in temperatures to ‘near-normal’ ahead of another rain maker due in late Sunday into Monday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

