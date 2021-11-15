Connect. Shop. Support Local.
EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, appears for a motion hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis.(Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse faces multiple charges for shooting three men, killing two, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

The homicide charges include one count of reckless homicide, one count of intentional homicide and one of attempted intentional homicide.

A legal expert says the difference in the charges is that prosecutors aren’t alleging that Rittenhouse intended to kill the first man he shot.

But the charges in the other two shootings allege that Rittenhouse intended to shoot those men.

