EPA leader to tour Jackson’s water treatment plants
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is headed to Jackson.
The capital city is the first stop on his Journey for Justice tour taking a close look at environmental problems.
EPA administrator Michael Regan is expected to take a hard look at Jackson’s longstanding water infrastructure problems.
Regan will be joined by NAACP President Derrick Johnson and Congressman Bennie Thompson.
Regan will host a roundtable discussion with community leaders, tour a Jackson Water Treatment Facility, visit Wilkins Elementary School and tour historic districts that have suffered from water infrastructure challenges for years.
