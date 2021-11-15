EPA leader to tour Jackson’s water treatment plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is headed to Jackson.

The capital city is the first stop on his Journey for Justice tour taking a close look at environmental problems.

EPA administrator Michael Regan is expected to take a hard look at Jackson’s longstanding water infrastructure problems.

Regan will be joined by NAACP President Derrick Johnson and Congressman Bennie Thompson.

Regan will host a roundtable discussion with community leaders, tour a Jackson Water Treatment Facility, visit Wilkins Elementary School and tour historic districts that have suffered from water infrastructure challenges for years.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.