The City of Vicksburg holds send off celebration for Miss Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi is preparing to represent this state at the 100th Anniversary of Miss America. Sunday afternoon, the City of Vicksburg hosted the official send-off for Holly Brand, who could become the second Miss Mississippi from Meridian to win the Miss America crown.

Holly Brand will represent this state during the 100th Anniversary of the Miss America competition in December. (WLBT)

Miss Mississippi 2021 Holly Brand has been making public appearances since she won the title in June. She has also racked up hundreds of miles across the state.

Brand said, “I think it has been great to connect with all Mississippians from the schools. I had a lot of Veteran’s Day events this past week. My brother is a United States Marine, so of course, I love staying connected to our military and our veterans. But I think it is just interesting Miss Mississippi doesn’t just get to connect with one group. She is connected and available to all Mississippians, and so I’m about to pick up car number 5, miles wise. Car number 3 got two turns, so when I pick up car number 5, I think I’m about two thousand miles away, maybe before Miss America, we’ll see.”

Sunday afternoon, family, friends, and supporters gather at the Vicksburg City Auditorium for the Miss America Send Off. Brand says support across the state has been more than she could ask for.

“Thank you to the whole state for being so supportive of me, not just through my dream to Miss America, but as Miss Mississippi. I’ve never felt more supported and more loved and cared for than I have in my entire life, and I credit that to Mississippians and the Board of Directors for the Miss Mississippi Corporation”, Brand said.

Brand says she is thankful to people across the state for their support and encouragement. (WLBT)

Miss Mississippi has already met her fellow Miss America candidates. Preliminary competition begins on December 10th in Connecticut.

“It’s more than just the crowns and gowns that we see on TV. It’s so much more than that. And I didn’t realize that that was — I didn’t realize that was necessarily in the job description. I just kind of thought that I would go places, mix and mingle, but it is so much more than that. I get to impact people from 2-92 and share with them who Miss America is and why we’re relevant”, said Brand.

Brand hopes to become the second Miss Mississippi from Meridian to wear the Miss America Crown, joining Susan Akin, who won the national competition in 1986.

Brand could become the fifth Miss Mississippi to win the Miss America title.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.