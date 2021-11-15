Board of Supervisors deny request to set aside $1 million for misdemeanor holding facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A plan to set aside $1 million for a misdemeanor holding facility was shot down by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors Monday, despite a plea from Jackson Police Chief James Davis for help.

The board voted 3-2 to deny a proposal from District 2 Supervisor David Archie to set aside the funds to build a 72-hour holding facility, even as city and county law enforcement struggle with rising crime rates.

The vote comes days after Archie revealed that the county had plans to build a new detention center in Jackson and as the sheriff says he is working to get an assessment of the old downtown jail to see if it could be re-opened as a temporary lockup for misdemeanor offenders.

Chief James Davis gave an impassioned plea to the board, saying that his officers have had to field-release more than 3,000 individuals since March 2020 because the county has no misdemeanor lockup.

“My phone rings 24 hours a day. Citizens are crying out. Officers are pleading with me, ‘Chief we need a jail because we have repeat offenders terrifying the city of Jackson and all we can do is give them a field-release sheet of paper hoping they come to court,’” he said.

“They’re terrorizing the city of Jackson and it is an easy fix,” he said. “The easy fix is to send a clear-cut message to these violators out there: if you do a crime in the city of Jackson, you will no longer be field-released, you will go to jail.”

For months, Archie has been talking about building or rehabbing a facility to house misdemeanor offenders in the county.

He previously introduced a measure to transform a 54,000-square-foot space at the Metrocenter Mall into a holding facility. However, no action was taken on that proposal.

Archie now says that the county should consider putting a temporary lockup at the old military recruiting building along North State Street.

However, Monday’s proposal was to simply set aside money so the county would have the funds needed to move forward regardless of what plan is chosen.

“What I’m asking for is an appropriation to allocate money in the coffers so we can move forward. I have not chosen a facility, that would be up to us,” he said. “We cannot continue to put the citizens of this county and this city at risk. We’ve got to do something. We can’t wait for two, 2.5 years for a facility that we’re going to build in the future.”

“We have to make decisions right now. When there’s a war in the street right now, you don’t wait two years to go fight a war that’s going on now,” he said. “The war is now, and we need some help.”

Archie told members he had spoken with Jackson Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee, who supported the idea and told him that the city would be willing to set allocate a million of its own to the project.

Lee was not immediately available for comment.

Bolton resident Addie Green also asked the supervisors to consider the motion, saying she was trying to open a music school in Jackson, but all the keyboards were stolen.

“They took notes. The police department came in, but they never found the people,” she said. “So, we are having problems. And we, as citizens, civil rights activists, and elected officials are crying in the wilderness that you do something about it as supervisors.”

“Cut out all this crime in Jackson, Miss., and the rural areas,” said. “We got a mess going on here in Hinds County and we want the sheriff, the interim sheriff, and all of you who may be concerned about the problem... we want to be able to have these supervisors to fix the problem.”

Voting in favor of the measure was Archie and District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham. Opposed were Board President Credell Calhoun and Supervisors Vern Gavin and Bobcat McGowan.

Gavin, who represents District 4, said money should not be set aside until the county has a plan in place.

“I’m, not at this particular time, sure why any dollar amount has been singled out. And so, therefore, I would like additional information. And I think with legal counsel, as well as law enforcement. We have Sheriff Marshand (Crisler), as well as Chief Davis sitting right there together, and they are the ones that are addressing this issue on a day-to-day basis, and it would be more appropriate for them to come to us with their requests.”

Calhoun said plans were in the works for a misdemeanor facility and the county would fund it but said Monday it was too early to set aside money.

“We don’t know how much it’s going to cost yet. But this board will, at one point, make an attempt to do what you are talking about, but at this time I am not going to vote for it.”

Crisler said he was working with the Jackson police chief to assess the downtown holding facility and determine how much it would cost to rehabilitate it. He said he hopes to speak with an engineer and have a dollar amount sometime this week.

The sheriff also pointed out that the county is under a federal consent decree, and that any plans would have to be signed off on by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“As been mentioned, I’m not taking a position on the way you should vote on this matter, but I do know we need to have a dollar amount, and I don’t think we have that right now,” he told the board Monday. “I think it’s critical that we get an architectural engineer to come in and find out if the facility we have can meet the needs in what we’re suggesting here.”

Said Crisler, “No need to reinvent the jail or build the jail if we already have one.”

