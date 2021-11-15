Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl

Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street.
Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street.
By Hannah Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl.

Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the 16-year-old suspect surrendered to them a short time later.

He is charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
Deion Sanders out of hospital after complications with surgery
The family of 10-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor says she was harassed by fellow students for...
Family says Black girl, 10, who died by suicide was bullied
A man asked a Tupelo woman to stay in her bathroom while he sprayed for bugs. Then he stole from her.
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2019 photo, scorpions wander in a tank after being captured in Lost...
Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions that sting more than 500

Latest News

Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Man arrested after allegedly planning ‘mass murder’ at his Mississippi church
Jamie Scott (right) recently passed away from complications related to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
‘My sister was a fighter’ | Jamie Scott dies of complications stemming from COVID-19
Warmer Air Remains Through Mid-Week: Rain Chances Return Thursday Along With The Return Of The...
First Alert Forecast: sunny, seasonably warm ahead of late week rain chances
David Archie prepares to discuss idea to set aside $1 million for misdemeanor lockup.
Board of Supervisors deny request to set aside $1 million for misdemeanor holding facility