OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss leads Texas A&M 15-0 at halftime.

The Rebels have played outstanding defense so far in the game, holding the Aggies to just 78 total yards.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is dominating on offense with 192 rushing yards and 216 passing yards.

WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on this SEC showdown.

