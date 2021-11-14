Local health center combats vaccine access issues by taking shots to residents in rural Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local health center is fighting against COVID-19 by helping provide more access to rural areas in Hinds County.

When Mattie McCallister wanted her first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, she had to drive to Vicksburg, which is more than twenty miles away from her home in Utica.

“It took a little effort to get there, but by the grace of God, we made it,” McCallister said.

Not only was it an inconvenient drive time but also a challenge due to her brother’s disability. She said getting him in and out of the house takes even more time and work.

“He’s had several strokes, so his resistance isn’t what it used to be, and he’s not able to move around,” she said. “He’s really home-bound.”

McCallister isn’t the only one who struggles with vaccine access. In fact, Sommar McGee with First Choice Family Healthcare said it’s an issue that hits close to home.

“We’ve only ever had one event in my hometown of Edwards in which people have had access to the vaccine,” McGee said. “Even the clinic that we have in Edwards doesn’t provide the vaccine, so if you’re older or have mobility issues, it’s just really difficult to get from somewhere like Edwards to Jackson.”

That’s why her group has worked for months to bring this mobile clinic to fruition to help rural areas.

“I think sometimes when you approach the vaccine problem in rural Hinds County, it can seem like a vaccine hesitancy problem when in reality, it might be a vaccine access problem,” McGee said.

The group put nearly 70 shots into arms Saturday, administering mostly second doses and boosters but also some first doses and flu shots as well.

The clinic plans to do a similar event again soon based on Saturday’s overwhelming response. To contact them, call 601-526-9001.

