First Alert Forecast: mild & sunny into the start of the week before falling back to the 60s later down the road

Mild and sunny for Monday
Mild and sunny for Monday
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s so beautiful out this afternoon! There’s plenty of sunshine to go around across central MS with temperatures nice and mild in the 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures will fall back to the 50s pretty fast afternoon sunset. Chilly conditions will be around through the overnight period with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday’s forecast will also feature bright and pleasant weather to kick off the new work and school week. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to reach the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. With winds out of the south, overnight lows won’t be as low heading into Monday night/Tuesday morning as the past few days. We will likely wake up Tuesday morning in the low 50s.

Our flow will continue to be out of the south through mid week leading to above normal high temperatures in the middle 70s up until Wednesday. Our next cold front is expected to march in late Wednesday and into Thursday. There could be scattered showers around during this time with this front. Cooler and drier air will knock our temperatures back to the 60s for the end of the week before gradually warming up a tad into the weekend.

