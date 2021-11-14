First Alert Forecast: Chilly this morning, but warmer weather is on the way!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

The Freeze Watch is in effect until 8 AM this Sunday for many of our counties in the North Eastern region of our viewing area. We start to warm up as we get closer to the afternoon. High for Sunday, we do warm-up to the Low to mid-60s and will return to the mid to low 40s for the Low as we move into the nighttime hours.

As we move into the workweek, we do see milder temperatures start to return. We start to see a south wind return and begin heating the southern region. Monday through Wednesday, our Highs will return to trend upward as we return in the upper 60s and low 70s for the High and the upper 40s and low 50s for the Low. We do see a clearing returning for the area.

Wednesday another front prepares to push across the region again bringing another chance for rain during the evening. Rain Chances look to return Thursday of next week with a 30 to 40% chance of showers. High is in the low 70s and Low mid-50s. Friday and Saturday we return to seasonable temperatures with Highs back in the mid to upper 60s

