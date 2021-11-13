Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 74 degrees in Jackson today, which is 6 degrees above normal. Despite another day in the 70s, we have a Freeze Watch for metro Jackson and areas north and east of our area Saturday night into Sunday morning. Protect the plants, people, and pets. Pipes are not as much of a concern as it is not expected to get that cold. Tonight, temperatures will fall to near 40 by Saturday morning. Saturday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the 50s. Sunday morning will be quiet and clear with to no wind. A frost is likely, and a freeze is possible. Lows will be at or around freezing. Sunday will turn sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s. The warming trend will continue next week with highs back in the 70s, Next chance for rain comes about Wednesday or Thursday. Average high is 68 and the average low is 44 this time of year. Northwest wind tonight at 10mph and Saturday. Wind chills will be in the 30s Saturday morning. Sunrise is 6:28am and the sunset is 5:02pm.

