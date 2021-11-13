Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Southaven police officer arrested for enticement of a child

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday the Hernando Police Department arrested Harold “Tad” Rogers with Enticement of a Child to Produce Sexually Explicit Pictures.
Harold Rogers arrested for enticement of a child
Harold Rogers arrested for enticement of a child(Southaven Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Southaven police officer has been arrested by the Hernando Police Department Friday night.

Harold “Tad” Rogers is charged with Enticement of a Child to Produce Sexually Explicit Pictures. Undercover Officers said for several days Rogers had been involved in sexually explicit conversations. These conversations led to Rogers soliciting explicit pictures from an undercover officer who, on numerous occasions, identified as a 13-year-old female.

Rogers is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
Deion Sanders out of hospital after complications with surgery
The family of 10-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor says she was harassed by fellow students for...
Family says Black girl, 10, who died by suicide was bullied
A man asked a Tupelo woman to stay in her bathroom while he sprayed for bugs. Then he stole from her.
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2019 photo, scorpions wander in a tank after being captured in Lost...
Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions that sting more than 500

Latest News

EPA Admin visits Jackson
EPA Administrator visits Jackson to examine increasing water issues
WLBT at 6p
EPA Administrator visits Jackson to examine increasing water issues
EPA Administrator visits Jackson to examine increasing water issues
WLBT at 6p (November 15, 2021)
WLBT at 6p (November 15, 2021)
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version