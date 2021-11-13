Plea date for Raymond inmate abruptly canceled; no reason given

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County inmate that was looking forward to being home this weekend remains behind bars.

Anthony Thomas was expected to appear before Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten Friday to enter a guilty plea on a 2012 marijuana possession charge.

Had the judge accepted the agreement, Thomas would have been given a suspended sentence and released from custody.

Instead, the plea date was canceled, and Thomas is now assigned to the Hinds County Penal Farm waiting for another hearing to be set.

Heather Scott, Thomas’ girlfriend, questions why another judge couldn’t hear his case.

“It could’ve been over,” she said. “They’re just holding him down there for nothing.”

We first told you about Thomas earlier this week.

The 39-year-old Jackson man was arrested in late September after failing to appear for a status hearing in a case that dates back to 2012.

After his failure to appear, Judge Wooten issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Thomas, who maintains he didn’t know he was supposed to appear in court, was assigned to the jail’s notorious A-pod, where he was attacked on November 3.

Anthony Thomas during a video chat at the Raymond Detention Center. (Special to WLBT)

Thomas says he should have been out of jail weeks ago, well before the day of the attack, and weeks after the court was notified that he had accepted the state’s offer for a plea deal.

“I just want to go home,” he said. “I don’t want to die in Raymond.”

According to court records, Thomas accepted an offer of an eight-year suspended sentence and five years’ supervised release in exchange for a guilty plea on October 13.

Court records indicate Thomas’s attorney notified the court of her client’s decision a day later.

Thomas is charged with felony possession of marijuana. He was arrested in 2012 with between 240 and 500 pounds of the substance.

On October 25, Thomas’ public defender filed a motion asking that her client be released while awaiting a plea date.

“The court has stated that Mr. Thomas will be held in custody until trial. A trial, however, will not occur due to his acceptance of a plea that makes him immediately eligible for release,” his attorney wrote.

However, it was unclear what action, if any was taken on the motion, and Thomas was never released. On November 3, he was jumped by roughly a dozen inmates.

“It happened around 9 a.m.,” he recalled. “I got off of breakfast and put my tray up and that’s when it happened.”

Thomas sustained injuries to his face, head and ribs. He was taken to Merit Health for treatment and was assigned to the jail’s medical ward after being released from the hospital.

As of Friday, Thomas had been reassigned to the county penal farm, due to concerns for his safety.

It’s unclear how long Thomas will remain in custody.

The day after our story ran, Thomas’ attorney notified him that Wooten had set a plea date for Friday, November 12.

However, WLBT learned that the plea date had been canceled late Thursday.

“It was our understanding before the Veterans Day Holiday that his plea was to be heard this morning,” said Public Defender Gail Wright Lowery. “Then we received notification that it would have to wait until another date is set.”

Lowery was not sure when a new hearing would be scheduled or why Friday’s was canceled. “No explanation was given,” she said. “We’re now waiting to hear from the court administrator.”

Chaz Mangum, Wooten’s law clerk, wouldn’t provide additional details. Said Mangum, “The hearing will be set at a later date. When a date is set, (the information) will be released to the attorneys of record.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.