Outdated boring laws are causing more pipe and line breaks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An increase in boil water notices is due to boring companies drilling into the ground without having a sufficient view of utility lines that are already there.

“I want to move on from this. I don’t want to live like this,” Pam Finnegan said.

Finnegan is a resident in Madison - or was anyway. Almost four months ago, a boring company connected with C Spire came to her front yard and caused more trouble than she asked for.

“We had just moved in and we were going through boxes. When we did, my niece said, ‘Aunt Pam, you need to sit down.’ Why? And she squish, squish, squished down the hall. The water was coming up through the floors,” Finnegan said.

Days before, Finnegan had bulldozers in her driveway, trying to dig and get ready to install fiber optic cables. However, after hitting a water line, her house became unlivable.

“The whole house was flooded,”

Mark Beyea is the Chief Engineer with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District and has seen this happen before. He said the 811 procedure, a procedure that helps people find where lines are in the ground, is out of date for increasing technology.

“The procedure that’s in effect right now, the 811 procedure, works great for someone that’s going to dig a hole and bury something. It doesn’t work so great for the directional boring because instead of going straight down into the ground, they’re going horizontally,” Beyea said.

When companies begin to drill, they follow spray painted lines on the ground. However, Beyea said crews can’t always be sure of the location of the underground pipes.

“We mark our lines as best as we can. Sometimes it’s kind of hard because a lot of our lines have been in the ground since the 1960s,” Beyea said.

Because of this, homes like Finnegan’s begin to flood and have sewage backup, making the residents have to relocate.

Beyea said the only true way to ensure that boil water notices don’t happen and pipes aren’t hit is to start small.

“Actually, excavating a small hole where the marks are and put their eyeballs on that line so they know not only where it is but how deep in the ground it is,” Beyea said.

Beyea and Finnegan both agreed that C Spire is good about fixing their mistakes. The issues normally begin with the drilling companies not taking the extra step to avoid hitting a pipe.

