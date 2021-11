JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Lee Corso announced that he sides with the Ole Miss Rebels on College GameDay.

The Rebels will face-off against Texas A&M on 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13 in Oxford, Miss.

Coach Corso is going with the Rebels against Texas A&M ‼️ pic.twitter.com/UjJOwFZQE9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 13, 2021

The last time that College GameDay headed to Oxford was in 2014, when the Rebels beat Alabama.

