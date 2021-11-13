Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson city councilman fears delay in issuing premium pay could lead to bigger issues for police department

By Brendan Hall
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has yet to administer premium pay to veteran first responders.

The city council set more than $5 million in federal funds aside in September to increase salaries for some police and firefighters in the city, but those actions have been delayed because the mayor’s administration hasn’t allocated that money, according to Ward 6 Councilman and finance committee chair Aaron Banks.

The city brought on a consultant to help administer the premium pay funds a couple of weeks ago, but it’s unclear when police and firefighters will actually receive that money.

Banks fears the Jackson Police Department will continue struggling to retain officers if the administration doesn’t act soon.

“Anytime that we’re losing detectives at the rate that we’re losing, it shows that there are some problems,” Banks said. “One of the things that has to happen immediately is that the administration needs to go ahead and enact what the council voted on unanimously during budget season.”

With 126 homicides so far this year, Banks questions how much longer the remaining detectives will stick around if they have to continue waiting for the pay boost.

”All you’re going to do is tax the other detectives that are left,” Banks said. “If they had a 27 caseload, now they’re going to have 35, 40 caseload. That causes stress and mental anxiety, and we have to be concerned about that because that job demands a lot.”

Banks added that what you value is what you compensate and said the city needs to prioritize that.

“Take it from someone who has some law enforcement experience - it demands a lot” he said. “If we’re going to have that type of pressure, we have to at least compensate them for what we see them in value.”

Banks feels the number one deterrent to crime is visibility.

“We can’t afford to have the bleeding that we’re having within the top law enforcement in this city, which is the Jackson Police Department,” he said.

According to Chief James Davis, the department will graduate another class of officers next week.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond McKinney is now in custody after leading authorities on a major chase.
Driver involved in high-speed chase Wednesday in custody
Documents: The MetroCenter Mall is now owned by the State of Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi.
JPD: Man shot in leg by girlfriend, in critical condition
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Five teens indicted for rape of 13-year-old girl in Warren County
Apartment building goes up in flames on West Highland Drive
Apartment building goes up in flames on West Highland Drive

Latest News

Hinds supervisor reveals plans for new detention center, argues process was secret
Hinds supervisor reveals plans for new detention center, argues process was secret
Five-year-old Ana Burke is believed to be with Jonathan Stinnett, 36. She was last seen...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
WLBT at 10p (November 12, 2021)
WLBT at 10p (November 12, 2021)
Hinds supervisor reveals plans for new detention center, argues process was secret
Hinds supervisor reveals plans for new detention center, argues process was secret